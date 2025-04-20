Bold poll choice no big deal, but we stick to DMK front out of ideological clarity: VCK leader Thiruma

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday asserted that the party is "totally capable of making bold decisions" on the electoral front and that such choices are not a "big deal" for the party.

The DMK ally, however, condemned ongoing efforts by certain forces to undermine the VCK's unwavering support for the DMK-led alliance by spreading misinformation that the party is "totally reliant" on the DMK.

"These attempts are nothing more than a strategy to destabilise the DMK front by targeting the VCK," said Thirumavalavan, addressing party cadre through a live session on social media.

He emphasised that extending unconditional support to a political alliance requires strong and steadfast political conviction. "Our support to the DMK-led front is not based on any expectation. It stems from political foresight," he said.

Defending the party's stance, Thiruma reiterated that the VCK is fully capable of making its own electoral decisions. However, he criticised the practice of engaging in talks with multiple parties to keep all options open for alliances. "We are not the kind of party that negotiates with everyone to strike the best deal. That is not political acumen. It is opportunism. We reject such politics," he said.

The VCK will continue to support the DMK unconditionally, he said, adding, "This requires clarity of purpose and courage. Those who fail to understand this have resorted to spreading false narratives about us. Unlike many others, the VCK is in a league of its own, and it is a fact that has been consistently demonstrated in the political landscape over time."

While dismissing the “smear” campaigns, the Chidambaram MP said it was necessary to clarify the party's position for the benefit of its cadre and cautioned functionaries not to be swayed by the vicious propaganda of fascist forces.

He also announced that district secretaries and members of the high-level committee would meet on April 22 at the party headquarters in Chennai. The meeting will focus on revamping the party structure and preparing for the forthcoming Assembly elections. He urged all concerned to attend without fail.