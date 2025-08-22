Bogus 'Siddha doctors' arrested in Chennai for joint pain treatment scam

CHENNAI: Police have arrested two individuals from Rajasthan for allegedly posing as Siddha medicine practitioners from Mumbai and swindling a local resident of Rs.75,000 by promising a fake cure for joint pain.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Imransingh Wala (36) and Mohammed Islam (42), both natives of Rajasthan. They are accused of targeting individuals from North India residing in the city.

The scam came to light after a complaint was filed by Ashish (35), an electronics shop owner from Royapettah and a resident of Ayyanavaram. Ashish's father, Motilal Soni, suffers from a severe knee joint ailment that affects his mobility.

According to the complaint, on the 8th of this month, Ashish and his father were approached by a man named Vikas outside a Jain temple in Royapettah. Vikas, upon noticing Soni's condition, claimed to know expert Siddha doctors who could provide effective treatment and provided a contact number.

Ashish contacted the number and spoke with the individuals, who introduced themselves as Jariwala and Rohan. They claimed to be Siddha doctors who had come from Mumbai.

On the 10th, the duo visited Ashish's home. They performed a procedure on Motilal Soni's knee, placing a cup and creating a suction effect. They then spat out a clay-like substance they had hidden in their mouths, pretending to have suctioned it out from the knee. Although suspicious, Ashish remained hopeful for his father's recovery and did not question them.

The "doctors" then demanded Rs 1,60,000 for 32 such sessions, at Rs. 5,000 per session. After negotiation, Ashish paid them Rs. 75,000.

Even ten days after the so-called treatment, there was no improvement in Mr. Soni's condition. Ashish realized he had been duped. His suspicions were confirmed when a friend, Praveen, reported a similar encounter where an unknown person had given him a phone number for "joint pain treatment."

Ashish, through his friend Praveen, managed to contact the scammers again and lured them to a meeting yesterday afternoon. Upon confirming they were the same men, Ashish and others apprehended them and handed them over to the Headquarters Colony police station.

During interrogation, police discovered the accused used Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth), pretending it was a special medicinal clay suctioned from the patient's body. An investigation is underway to determine how many others have fallen victim to this sophisticated scam.