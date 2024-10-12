Board exam timetable for Tamil Nadu schools to be released on October 14

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will announce the board examination schedule on October 14.

The board examinations for classes 10, 11, and 12 in Tamil Nadu are usually conducted in the months of March and April every academic year.

According to a Maalai Malar report, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi would release the detailed timetable for the 2024-25 academic year on Monday.