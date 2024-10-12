Begin typing your search...
Board exam timetable for Tamil Nadu schools to be released on October 14
The public examinations for classes 10, 11, and 12 in Tamil Nadu are generally held in March and April
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will announce the board examination schedule on October 14.
The board examinations for classes 10, 11, and 12 in Tamil Nadu are usually conducted in the months of March and April every academic year.
According to a Maalai Malar report, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi would release the detailed timetable for the 2024-25 academic year on Monday.
