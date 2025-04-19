Board exam results for classes 10-12 to be declared on time: TN education dept

CHENNAI: The School Education Department announced that it has taken measures to declare board exam results for classes 10-12 on time this year.

Since the answer sheet evaluation for classes 11 and 12 was completed recently, answer sheet corrections for Class 10 will begin on April 21.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, which conducted the board exams for classes 10-12 this year, had already announced that Class 12 results will be published on May 9. Similarly, the results for both Class 10 and 11 will be declared on May 19.

“The State government is already using technology to receive applications from candidates till the results are published,” a senior official from the School Education Department said. “In a similar way, the directorate has also strengthened the answer script evaluation process. It has also been mandatory to publish results and issue relevant certificates to candidates within the stipulated time. So, utmost priority will be given to Class 12 students.”

The respective chief educational officers will ensure that the corrected answer sheets reach the authorities on time, so that marks can be updated online. “Even Class 10 students will be anticipating their results. Therefore, answer sheet evaluation will be from April 21-30,” he added. “As soon as the answer sheets reach the specified location, the official will update the marks and ensure the results are published on May 19.”