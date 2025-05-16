Board exam results for classes 10 & 11 announced in TN

CHENNAI: The State board exam results for classes 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu was announced by the School Education Department on May 16 (Friday).

Tamil Nadu records 93.80 pass percentage for class 10 state board exams.

Girls secured 95.88 percent and boys scored 91.74 percent.

In class 10 results, Sivagangai secured top spot with 98.31 percent, followed by Virudhunagar 97.45% and Thoothukudi 96.76%.

Chennai Corporation schools improved as pass percentage in class 10 exams increased 7% from previous academic year (Girls - 88.4% and Boys -83.93%). And out of 80 corporation higher secondary schools, 14 schools secured 100% results.

For class 11 results, TN records 92.09 pass percent for the 2024-25 academic year.

Girls scored 95.13 percent and boys scored 88.70 percent

Students and teachers can procure details of the results from results.digilocker.gov.in and www.tnresults.nic.in. This year, over 9.13 lakh students and 8.18 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 and Class 11 exams respectively.

Meanwhile, Class 12 results were declared on May 8, where TN recorded 95.03 pass percentage.