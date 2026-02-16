Board exam: Regular calculator for accountancy paper, volunteers as scribes for classes 10, 12

CHENNAI: For the upcoming state board exams for classes 10 and 12, volunteers will be appointed as scribes to assist students with disabilities in the exams. Students from engineering, arts, and science colleges, and those associated with the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) scheme, will act as scribes this year instead of subject teachers.
For private candidates appearing for the board exam, the State Education Department has introduced a new facility in which Aadhaar cards will be verified to check their residential address.
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi conducted a review meeting for board exams here on Monday and made multiple announcements. “Students will be given log books of A-4 size with large fonts for subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, business mathematics and statistics. Also, students writing the accountancy subject will be given ordinary calculators without programming,” he added. “We’re ensuring the basic facilities are in place, including strengthening the security systems and CCTV facilities at the centres.”
On the days of the board exam, more than 49,000 teachers and over 4,900 flying squad personnel will be engaged in the exam duty. Class 12 exam will be conducted in 3,412 centres from March 2-26. For which, over 8.27 lakh students will sit for the exam, including 27,783 private candidates.
For Class 10, final exams will be held between March 11 and April 6 in 4,219 centres. Over 9.09 lakh candidates, including 26,196 private candidates, have registered for the exam.
Though Class 11 board exams have been officially cancelled from this year, the department will conduct arrears for 25,051 candidates from March 3-27 at 2,615 centres. Additionally, 281 prison inmates will appear for Class 12 exam and 395 for Class 10 exam this year.