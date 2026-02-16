Board exam: Regular calculator for accountancy paper, volunteers as scribes for classes 10, 12

For private candidates appearing for the board exam, the State Education Department has introduced a new facility in which Aadhaar cards will be verified to check their residential address.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi conducted a review meeting for board exams here on Monday and made multiple announcements. “Students will be given log books of A-4 size with large fonts for subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, business mathematics and statistics. Also, students writing the accountancy subject will be given ordinary calculators without programming,” he added. “We’re ensuring the basic facilities are in place, including strengthening the security systems and CCTV facilities at the centres.”