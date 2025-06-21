Blind to ASI closing down Keezhadi site, terming it ‘Bharat Civilisation’ AIADMK-BJP combine hell bent on erasing Tamil roots: Ezhilan

CHENNAI: Launching a blistering attack against the AIADMK for claiming credit for the Keezhadi archaeological findings, DMK MLA from Thousand Lights Dr Ezhilan Naganathan on Friday questioned the opposition party's silence during the closure of the excavation site by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the previous AIADMK regime and said that the EPS-led party and BJP had jointly attempted to cover up the history of Tamils.

Strongly rebutting the claims of former AIADMK minister Pandiarajan, Dr Ezhilan said that funds were allocated for only two excavations in the previous AIADMK regime between 2016 and 2021. "About Rs 55 lakh each was allocated for an excavation at Pattaraiperumbudur in Tiruvallur and Keezhadi. But they have blatantly lied that Rs 105 crore was allocated," Ezhilan said.

Pointing out that Rs 27 crore was allocated for excavations at 30 places, including Keezhadi, Sivagalai, Mayiladumparai, Adichanallur, Gangaikondasholapuram, Korkai and Kodumanal in the incumbent from 2021 to 2024, the DMK MLA referred to the unveiling of John Marshall's statue in Egmore Museum and Indus Valley Civilisation Conclave organised here recently, and said that the Chief Minister also announced a US $ one million for deciphering the script of Indus Valley Civilisation.

‘Unlike AIADMK's paltry allocation, DMK extended Rs 27 cr’

Pointing out that the previous AIADMK regime allocated Rs 1 crore for excavations, against the Rs 27 crore allocated by the Dravidian model regime, the DMK MLA said that after regime change in 2021, terracotta products from Keezhadi site were sent for scientific study in the Pune Institute, field museum in Chicago, IIT – Gandhi Nagar, ceramic artefacts were studied at University of Pisa in Italy, French Institute in Puducherry studied the botanical objects, while Deccan College studied the bones and the University in Liverpool did facial reconstruction.

Former AIADMK minister Pandiarajan had visited Keezhadi only after ASI closed down the excavation site and not once prior, Ezhilan alleged.

Recalling Pandiarajan's infamous description of Keezhadi as "Bharat Civilisation," the DMK MLA said that the BJP and AIADMK together worked to cover up Tamil history. "Why didn't they (AIADMK) condemn when the Keezhadi excavation site was closed? Only our MP, Kanimozhi, had moved the court at that time.

Why didn't the State government move the court then? Why were the Keezhadi artefacts not sent for international studies? Why did they not organise a single protest for Keezhadi? It was only after the HC order that the previous AIADMK regime acted and allotted a little sum," Ezhilan added.