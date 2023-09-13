Begin typing your search...

Blaze in nine-storey building at Velachery

The sudden fire has caused panic among general public and motorists. The structure that caught fire is under construction.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Sep 2023 1:05 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-13 13:08:17.0  )
X

Screengrab

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Velachery as a nine-storey building nearby railway station has caught fire.

The sudden fire has caused panic among general public and motorists. The structure that caught fire is under construction.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Firemen are engaged in dousing the blaze.

More details to follow.

Tamil NaduTensionnine-storey buildingwaiting for more detailsFiremen
Online Desk

