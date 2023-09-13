Begin typing your search...
Blaze in nine-storey building at Velachery
The sudden fire has caused panic among general public and motorists. The structure that caught fire is under construction.
CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Velachery as a nine-storey building nearby railway station has caught fire.
The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Firemen are engaged in dousing the blaze.
More details to follow.
