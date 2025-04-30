Blast at Virudhunagar firecracker godown triggers fire

CHENNAI: An explosion occurred in a firecracker warehouse near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, where firecrackers had allegedly been stored illegally. Due to the explosion, the firecrackers began to explode one after the other, causing a blaze.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from fire and rescue services rushed to the scene and have been working intensively to douse the fire.

The police, who were also informed, are investigating the incident.

"This firecracker warehouse was set up illegally. We are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action once the probe is complete," Virudhunagar district SP Kannan told ANI.