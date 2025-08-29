Begin typing your search...
Blast at private factory in Thoothukudi; one body recovered
Four buildings were reportedly damaged in the impact of the blast.
CHENNAI: A blast occurred at a private factory in Arunachalapuram near Ettayapuram, Thoothukudi district. One body was recovered from the site, reports Thanthi TV.
Additionally, four buildings were reportedly damaged in the impact of the blast.
Authorities are investigating whether more people were caught in the blast.
Further details are awaited.
