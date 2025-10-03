Blaming CM Stalin over stampede petty-minded: PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss gave a clean chit to Chief Minister MK Stalin on the Karur stampede tragedy that occurred during actor Vijay’s political rally and blamed social media for the speculations.

Speaking to reporters at his Thailapuram residence on Thursday, Ramadoss said that political parties and organisations conducting meetings should take precautions to ensure no lives are lost in the crowd.

When asked about Vijay’s allegations against CM Stalin and his government, Ramadoss asked how the Chief Minister is responsible for the incident. “The CM did the duty of a CM. People are afraid to visit social media,” he said, referring to conspiracy theories making the rounds.

This stand is in direct contrast to the position taken by the PMK founder’s son, Anbumani Ramadoss, who blames the government, police, as well as organisers of the Karur tragedy.

Meanwhile, party founder Ramadoss reappointed Tamil Kumaran, son of loyalist GK Mani, as the new state president of PMK’s youth wing. Ramadoss handed over the appointment order to Tamil Kumaran, who had resigned earlier to make way for Ramadoss’ grandson, which miffed Anbumani, in the presence of his daughter Srigandhi Parasuraman.

A few months ago, Ramadoss made an appointment to appoint Mukundan Parasuraman, Srigandhi’s son, as the president of the youth wing. The announcement resulted in Anbumani openly opposing the move. As a result, Mukundan resigned from his post. “I gave the responsibility (as the president of the youth wing) to Tamil Kumaran already. After he received the appointment letter from me, he called someone and asked for time to meet to get his wishes. But the person on the other end forced him to return the letter. But, I insisted on Tamil Kumaran to continue,” he said.

Ramadoss, without naming Anbumani, stated that the same person called me over the phone a few months after the appointment and requested that I stop Tamil Kumaran from attending the general council meeting. With the appointment of GK Mani’s son, Ramadoss, is taking the battle to the next level against his son Anbumani.