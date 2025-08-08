BJP's bid to expand footprint in Tamil Nadu stuck on alliance front

CHENNAI: The BJP's ambitious plans to evolve from a junior partner to a decisive force in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections have hit a roadblock as strategic lapses that weakened its coalition-building efforts.

What began as a push to shape a pre-poll alliance favouring a coalition government post-2026 elections has now slipped into uncertainty, driven mainly by internal inflexibility and the failure to retain key allies.

The party's strategy was to expand the AIADMK-led NDA in the State by inducting more regional parties, thereby reducing AIADMK's numerical dominance in seat-sharing and enhancing its bargaining power for a coalition government. However, this approach faltered when the BJP failed to hold on to O Panneerselvam (OPS). Party insiders acknowledged that OPS's exit could have been avoided, but unresolved differences between leaders, particularly the AIADMK's refusal to accommodate OPS, led to his departure.

Talks with prospective allies like the DMDK, PMK, and even the DMK-aligned MDMK have made little headway. The BJP's inability to offer timely compromises, coupled with its overestimation of influence in a State where it lacks electoral heft, has limited progress.

Party leaders admitted that the loss of OPS was a setback. Meanwhile, the DMDK and PMK, partners in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, are now exploring alternatives, sensing better prospects with the DMK-led front. OPS, who has since met with Chief Minister MK Stalin many times, has also distanced himself from the NDA, reinforcing the image of an alliance in disarray.

Within the BJP, concerns are rising over Nainar Nagenthran's handling of the alliance strategy, which some view as reactive rather than forward-looking. Hopes of pulling in a major partner from the DMK camp have diminished.

Despite this, BJP state general secretary Raama Sreenivasan sought to project confidence, stating that alliances in TN have historically taken shape closer to polling dates. "There is no confusion. We still have six months. The NDA will expand and remove the DMK from power," he said.

Top brass intervention on anvil

In an effort to strengthen the party's organisational machinery ahead of the polls, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh is set to visit Chennai on August 10.

His visit will focus on alliance coordination, party affairs, and grassroots mobilisation, including booth committee formation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the State later this month, which party insiders believe will energise the cadre and send a message of cohesion.