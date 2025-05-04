BJP’s abuse of central agencies won’t stop our national sway: DMK

CHENNAI: The general council of the ruling DMK will meet at temple town Madurai on June 1. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the meeting of the party district secretaries, chaired by Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin, at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here on Saturday.

Proclaiming that the DMK, an offshoot of the century-plus-old Dravidian movement, has emerged as an inevitable force in national politics by discharging its untiring socio-political duty, the DMK resolution said. The views of the DMK president, MK Stalin, have heightened the anticipation in the national politics, the resolution said. The meeting, in accordance with the advice of the party president, has resolved to hold the general council meeting in Madurai on June 1, the resolution read.

Using the district secretaries' meeting as a platform to vent its ire at the BJP regime’s use of central agencies against its party leaders, more so in the backdrop of V Senthilbalaji, quitting the state cabinet following pressure created by ED in the apex court, another resolution condemned the BJP-led union government for exploiting agencies such as ED to exact political revenge.

The BJP regime has interfered in the affairs of autonomous institutions like the judiciary and violated their independence, the resolution said. The meeting strongly condemned the BJP, which, it said, has created an undeclared emergency by abusing its power and unleashing raids of agencies like Income-tax and ED against DMK among the parties in opposition-ruled states.

Otherwise impartial agencies such as I-T, ED and CBI have faced the rapping of the High Courts and Supreme Court owing to the BJP employing them to exact political revenge, the strongly-worded resolution added. The BJP regime is using the central agencies to intimidate parties such as AIADMK and submit them to forge an alliance with the saffron party, the DMK resolution said.

The meeting registered the condemnation of the SC and HCs to the corruption in the ED, which cried foul and called as ‘revenge’ the arrest of an ED officer caught taking bribes red-handed in TN.