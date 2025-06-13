BJP–RSS ecosystem fight every day to erase Tamil history, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Upping his ante against the BJP-led union government for delaying the publishing of the Keezhadi archaeological findings, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a protest condemning the Modi regime. Chief Minister Stalin on Friday said that the BJP-RSS ecosystem was ‘fighting’ every day to erase the history and heritage of Tamils.

Taking strong exception to the Centre’s demand for more proof related to Keezhadi findings, Stalin said, “Even when confronted with carbon-dated artefacts and Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) reports from International Laboratories on the Keezhadi excavations, they continue to demand more proof.”

Truth doesn’t serve their script

Citing a media report establishing the abundance of scientific proof confirming the antiquity of Keezhadi archaeological finds, Stalin said, “When it comes to Keezhadi and the enduring truth of Tamil heritage, the BJP-RSS ecosystem recoils — not because evidence is lacking, but because the truth does not serve their script. We fought for centuries to unearth our history. They fight every day to erase it. The world is watching. So is time.”

“But on the contrary, despite strong opposition from respected historians and archaeologists, the BJP continues to promote the mythical Sarasvati Civilisation. They do so without credible evidence, while dismissing the rigorously proven antiquity of Tamil culture,” remarked Stalin, a day after union minister Shekhawat denied politics in the publishing of the Keezhadi report.

Protest on June 18

Meanwhile, the students wing of the DMK announced a massive protest in Madurai on June 18 condemning the anti-Tamil BJP regime for refusing to accept the Keezhadi archaeological findings despite it being established scientifically. DMK student’s wing secretary R Rajiv Gandhi, in a statement, announced that the party would hold a massive protest at Veeraganur by pass road in Madurai on June 18 condemning the BJP regime for refusing to accept the report of the Keezhadi archaeological finding.