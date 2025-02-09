BJP will pay price for betraying TN’s interests in 2026 polls: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government and the AIADMK, accusing them of perpetuating a politics of deception and betrayal of Tamil Nadu and its interests, while addressing party cadre in an anti-Budget meeting at Avadi on Saturday.

Addressing a protest meeting against the BJP-led Union Government’s perceived bias in allocating funds to the State, DMK president Stalin asserted that the 2026 Assembly elections would be an opportunity for the people of Tamil Nadu to teach a befitting lesson to the BJP ruling at the Centre and the AIADMK which, he said, acted as slaves to the Centre in the past.

He cited the State’s position as the second-largest economy in the country, with a significant increase in its share of national and domestic product, to highlight the lack of due funds to Tamil Nadu.

The CM underscored the State’s achievements in various sectors, including education, health, and social welfare, which he claimed had been praised by the Centre’s own economic survey report.

“In the 2021 Assembly elections, the people of TN put their trust in me and gave me the responsibility to govern the State. I am committed to keeping their trust and have implemented numerous projects to develop it as the premier state of India,” Stalin said. He also highlighted the State’s progress in various economic indicators, including its ranking as the second-largest economy in India. He was confident of achieving a 1 trillion US dollar economy by 2030.

Stalin castigates Centre for neglecting TN in the Union Budget

Stalin launched a withering attack on the BJP-led Union Government, excoriating it for callously ignoring the State’s pressing needs and perpetuating a politics of deception.

Stalin’s scathing critique came as he questioned the priorities of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who, in her budget speech, mentioned Bihar a staggering six times, ostensibly due to the impending Assembly elections in that state.

CM also drew attention to the fact that in the previous budget, Andhra Pradesh had received similar mention, coinciding with the Assembly polls held in that State at the time.

On the contrary, Tamil Nadu has been denied new projects, railway projects, compensation for Cyclone Fengal, and funds for Madurai AIIMS, leaving its people feeling aggrieved and neglected, Stalin said.

Stalin’s tone turned caustic as he posed a series of rhetorical questions, challenging the Centre’s commitment to federalism and its adherence to the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

“Is this how you govern?” he asked and termed them acting according to their whims and fancies. The Chief Minister also trained his guns on the BJP, which he alleged had a visceral dislike for Tamil Nadu and its people.

He claimed that the BJP’s antipathy towards the State was evident in its refusal to allocate funds for its development, despite the fact that many BJP supporters called Tamil Nadu their home.

‘Let Guv Ravi, State BJP chief Annamalai remain in their posts’

Stalin unleashed an attack on Governor RN Ravi, accusing him of perpetuating a deliberate campaign to insult and denigrate Tamil Nadu, its revered ancestors, and its sacred motto. Stalin questioned Ravi’s motives, alleging the Governor is driven by a malicious intent to hinder the State’s development and progress.

“Governor R N Ravi you sent is routinely acting in a way that insults Tamil Nadu, Tamil ancestors, and the motto,” Stalin said, referring to the BJP-led Union government.

He also took umbrage with Ravi’s comment that Tamil Nadu is a state without security, which Stalin said was categorically denied by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“However, Governor RN Ravi speaks in a vulgar manner,” Stalin said. “If that is the case, his intention is bad. He comes to the Assembly once a year. The only job of the Governor is to read the address prepared by the State government. He is making a fuss without even doing that,” he said.

Stalin also pointed out that PM Modi had condemned Ravi’s actions in Parliament, stating that Governors should act in accordance with State governments. The Chief Minister questioned Ravi’s actions, asking what he would say in response to the PM’s statement.

“This issue is in court. Already, the Supreme Court judges are tearing apart Governor Ravi’s atrocities, injustices, and tyranny,” Stalin said.

“As far as I am concerned, Governor Ravi should continue in Tamil Nadu. Only if he is there will we gain momentum. Not only in 2026, but he should be there as long as the DMK government is in power,” he said.

“State BJP president Annamalai should also continue. Even if both of them are there, we do not need to campaign, Stalin said.

‘BJP is attempting to create chaos and riots in TN’

Accusing the BJP of perpetuating a deliberate campaign to disrupt the peace and harmony that prevails in the State, Stalin alleged that they were driven by a malicious intent to undermine the state’s development and progress. He said, referring to the Tiruparankundram row.

“The development we are doing in TN today cannot be stopped by any force. They also know that. So, they are looking to see if they can cause chaos. Can they create some new problems and create riots in TN? They are acting as if it will lead to violence,” he said.

He emphasised that Tamil Nadu is a State where people of different castes and religions live in unity, respecting each other’s sentiments and customs. “Despite different castes and religions with their customs, the people of Tamil Nadu are living in unity with the feeling of being Tamils,” Stalin said.

“They live peacefully with their own God, their own faith, and their own desires. All religious festivals are held every day in Tamil Nadu. Lakhs of people gather. They return home peacefully,” Stalin said, referring to the recent conflict over the Tiruparankundram Hill, accusing the BJP of attempting to create chaos and riots in the state. “TN is a state where people discern spirituality differently from politics, he said.