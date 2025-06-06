BJP will not interfere in PMK’s internal affairs, says TN chief Nainar Nagendran

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Thursday ruled out the BJP’s interference in resolving the internal conflict of the PMK.

“It’s PMK’s internal issue, which needs to be resolved through talks by PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and party founder S Ramadoss. ‘Auditor’ Gurumurthy and former AIADMK legislator ‘Saidai’ S Duraisamy met Ramadoss for personal reasons, and the BJP has no links in it,” he said to the media at Coimbatore International Airport.

However, the BJP leader said everyone should come together to defeat DMK. “So Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has also been invited to join our alliance,” he said.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Madurai, Nagendran said his visit will help the BJP gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. “BJP will not only set foot but also penetrate its roots in the state. Our gathering for the Murugan devotees’ conference in Madurai will reflect in St George Fort,” he said.

Targeting the poor law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader recalled the incident of a farmer, who attempted suicide at the Superintendent of Police office in Dharmapuri over his unresolved grievance, and demanded that the government provide him compensation.

Claiming that the state government is delaying the payment of Rs 400 crore to delta farmers for paddy procured from them, Nagendran insisted that the government has to protect the welfare of farmers. He also condoled the death of a woman from Tirupur, who was killed in a stampede in Bengaluru and blamed the ruling party in Karnataka for not making proper arrangements.