BJP will never allow Mekedatu dam project, assures TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday reiterated his party's unwavering opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam project by Karnataka, asserting that the BJP-led Central government would never permit its construction.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Annamalai condemned the statement made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who recently declared intentions to proceed with the dam's development.

“How can Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who insists on building the Mekedatu dam, visit Tamil Nadu? If he comes here to participate in the meeting related to the delimitation exercise, the Tamil Nadu BJP will vehemently protest by showing him a black flag. Rest assured, the central government will not allow the construction of this dam,” Annamalai declared.

He further accused the state government of facilitating widespread malpractices in the liquor supply chain, with a staggering 40 per cent of Tasmac's sales allegedly going unregulated, resulting in significant revenue losses and corruption.

In response to these allegations, Annamalai vowed to intensify the party's protests, which would culminate in a major demonstration on March 17.

“Tamil Nadu BJP will stage a protest at the Tasmac headquarters, and we will blockade 5,000 Tasmac shops across the state,” he declared.

He further stated that protests would continue unabated until Minister V Senthilbalaji, who has been embroiled in the scandal, is removed from office and the Enforcement Directorate completes its investigation into the corruption charges.

The BJP president also called for the swift cancellation of Balaji's bail and demanded a thorough investigation into the ongoing corrupt activities within his department.