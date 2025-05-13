BJP welcomes verdict in Pollachi sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Tuesday welcomed the Coimbatore Mahila Court’s verdict in the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case, in which all nine accused were sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran hailed the ruling as a historic milestone in the pursuit of justice for survivors of sexual violence.

“The court’s decision to convict all nine accused in the Pollachi case—an incident that devastated the lives of many women and sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu—is deeply reassuring. This verdict stands as a powerful message that perpetrators of such heinous crimes will never evade justice,” he said.

Nainar further noted that the ruling would embolden survivors to come forward and report crimes without fear.

“At a time when incidents of violence against women and POCSO cases are on the rise, this verdict serves as a stern warning to would-be offenders,” he added.

Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan described the judgment as the “beginning of a new era of justice.”

She said, “The women who were treated like flowers, only to be crushed and discarded, have received justice today. Let this verdict extinguish the very thought of violating the dignity of women.”

BJP national council member K Annamalai also welcomed the ruling, commending the survivors for their courage and perseverance.

“I hope this verdict brings solace to the victims who fought for six long years. I urge the state government to ensure swift justice in all cases of sexual violence,” he said.