BJP urges TN govt. to enact law to curb corruption in paddy procurement centres

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to enact legislation and initiate legal measures to safeguard farmers’ welfare and curb alleged corruption in paddy procurement centres.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad cited complaints from farmers regarding commissions of Rs 40–60 per 40 kg sack and under-weighing practices at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs). He claimed such deductions translate into losses of Rs 275 per quintal, effectively negating the State incentive of Rs 131 over the Centre’s minimum support price of Rs 2,369.

Prasad noted that the State procurement price, revised to Rs 2,500 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,545 for fine varieties, remains far below the MS Swaminathan Committee’s recommended rate of Rs 3,135–3,450. He said the situation has caused significant hardship despite the state procuring over 45 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in 2025.

The BJP leader urged the government to introduce a comprehensive law against malpractices at procurement centres and to constitute an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge.