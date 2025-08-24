BJP urges Stalin to act on stray dog menace, seeks strict implementation of SC guidelines

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Sunday urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to take urgent measures to address the stray dog issue in the State and ensure strict implementation of the Supreme Court’s recent directives.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, BJP state spokesperson A N S Prasad said the increasing number of dog bite cases and rabies deaths highlight gaps in governance and public health. He noted that in 2024, dog bite cases in Tamil Nadu touched 6.42 lakh, with 34 rabies deaths, while early 2025 recorded 1.24 lakh bite cases.

Prasad referred to the Supreme Court order of August 11, issued by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, which laid down a framework for managing stray dogs. The directives include sterilisation and vaccination of captured dogs, sheltering of rabid or aggressive dogs, prohibition of feeding in public places with designated zones for the same, promotion of adoption with full responsibility, and protection for municipal workers handling strays.

The BJP functionary criticised the State for inadequate implementation of the Animal Birth Control and anti-rabies programmes, initiated in 2010-11, and pointed to shortages of vaccines and trained staff in government hospitals, which force victims to seek private care.

Calling the situation a public health concern, the BJP leader urged the Chief Minister to convene a high-level task force with senior officials, establish district-level committees, strengthen hospital infrastructure with adequate vaccines and staff, conduct regular stray dog censuses, and strictly enforce sterilisation and vaccination drives.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the State Home Secretary, Health Secretary, and Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary.