BJP urges DMK to detain Shivaji Krishnamurthy under Goondas Act for 'derogatory' comments against Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Sunday came down heavily on the DMK's Shivaji Krishnamurthy, who is known for his controversial remarks, and urged the state government to detain him under the Goondas Act for his alleged derogatory remarks against former governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said, "Shivaji did not only vilify Tamilisai but he has denigrated women in general and the backward classes. This is highly condemnable. As there are several cases against him for such derogatory remarks, he should be arrested under the Goondas Act."

The leader also added that defamation of the leaders of a political party has the intention of causing law and order issues, and hence, the DMK functionary should be arrested under the National Security Act, 1980, he said.

The BJP leader alleged that Shivaji Krishamurthy's derogatory comments reflect DMK's culture which encourages hundreds of officially appointed stage speakers to threaten political and ideological opponents.

"If the DMK is really interested in democracy and women's rights, they should sack Shivaji from the party permanently," ANS Prasad urged.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar said on Saturday that she would file a case against Shivaji Krishnamurthy

Sharing a purported video of Krishnamurthy’s speech on X (formerly Twitter), she said he had been repeatedly abusing women and that he had even been suspended from the DMK but the party took him back later.