BJP urges DMK govt to dismiss the officials involved in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scam

CHENNAI:BJP state unit on Thursday urged the ruling DMK government to dismiss the officials who were involved in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scam.

Pointing out the action taken by Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths, state BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said, "We condemn the government officials who have cheated common man in a PMAY scheme which was bought for good purpose and for the benefit of the people."

"Tamil Nadu government's investigation is not just an eyewash but should identify all the officials who have done wrong and take strict-action against them, " he said in a statement, adding that the state government should also give a white paper report of the PMAY funds till date.

"Those officials who were involved in corruption under the PMAY scheme in the previous AIADMK regime, might have been involved in the same corruption in the current DMK regime too. Due to corruptionthose who deserve do not get houses and this is a great injustice, " he said.

He also urged the ruling DMK government to speed up the investigation process and sack the officials who committed the scam.

"This is an unpardonable crime. The only way to prevent such mistakes is to sack the officials involved in the scam," Prasad said, adding that a thorough inquiry should be conducted by District Collectors regarding the imprudence in government schemes.