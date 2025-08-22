BJP urges CM Stalin to frame guidelines to prevent use of children at political events

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Friday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to issue state-wide guidelines and accountability measures to prevent children from being brought to political gatherings.



In a letter to the Chief Minister, BJP state spokesperson A N S Prasad said infants and young children were increasingly being exposed to unsafe environments at rallies and conferences, citing the recent Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference as an example.

He noted that children as young as six months were present at the event and argued that such practices violated constitutional provisions under Articles 21, 39(e) and 39(f), besides laws including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Prasad said the absence of clear state guidelines and directives had allowed this issue to continue unchecked. He urged the government to prohibit the presence of children below 12 years of age at political events and to make political parties submit affidavits pledging compliance when applying for permits.

The letter also sought strict monitoring by law enforcement agencies, accountability from the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Madurai, and regular reports to the Home Secretary on enforcement measures.

The BJP leader further urged the government to collaborate with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Election Commission of India, district collectors, and police to ensure effective implementation and to conduct awareness campaigns for parents and communities.