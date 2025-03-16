BJP to protest against DK Shivakumar's visit at Delta region

TIRUCHY: BJP state general secretary Karuppu Muruganandam announced on Saturday that a massive protest will be organised in the Delta region on March 22 against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is visiting the state to participate in the delimitation discussion organised by the DMK.

Muruganandam said that Delta agriculture is dependent on Cauvery water, but the Karnataka government has decided to construct a dam in Mekedatu, which would affect the cultivation in the entire delta region. "Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have been initiating steps to construct the dam despite the BJP opposing the move."

To express displeasure on his arrival to Tamil Nadu, the BJP, along with the farmers, has decided to stage a massive protest across the region on March 22 in which the cadres will burn the effigy of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and wave the black flag against him, he said.