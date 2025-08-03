BJP to launch statewide water conservation campaign today

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Saturday announced the launch of a state-wide campaign titled “Neervalam Kaappom…Thalaimuraiyai Meetpom (Conserve Water! Let's Save the Generation)” aimed at mobilising public support around water conservation. In a letter to cadres, state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said the campaign will commence on August 3, coinciding with Aadi Perukku, a traditional festival celebrating rivers. "Tamil Nadu's rivers, lakes, and ponds are in a state of neglect. If this continues, future generations may never witness these vital water bodies,” he said.

The campaign will include riverbank clean-up drives, tree plantation activities, human chains, and public awareness initiatives across all 67 BJP organisational districts in the state.

Nagenthran will launch the initiative by performing aarti at the Sangameshwarar Mukkudal in Erode in the morning and later at Thaipusam Mandapam on the banks of the Thamirabarani in Tirunelveli.

It will culminate in a collective pledge to safeguard endangered water bodies. Nainar also urged district presidents to mobilise cadres and involve the public extensively.