BJP to join part-time teachers’ protest, flays DMK govt over broken promise

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday extended support to the ongoing protest by part-time teachers, criticising the ruling DMK government for neglecting their long-standing demands and vowing that the BJP will join the agitation on Wednesday, July 16.

In a statement, Nainar Nagendran said, “It is highly condemnable that the DMK regime has ignored the genuine demands of part-time teachers for over eight consecutive days. Instead of addressing their grievances, the government has resorted to arrests and filing cases against them.”

Referring to election promise number 181 in the DMK manifesto, he asked, “Is it wrong to demand the implementation of a promise to make part-time teaching positions permanent? Is it ethical to stand with these teachers only during election campaigns and then remain indifferent once in power?”

The BJP legislative leader also expressed concern that the government’s apathy towards teachers’ rights would adversely affect students in government schools.

“Can the Chief Minister not grasp this basic truth?” he asked.

Alleging suppression of press freedom, Nainar Nagendran said, “As if the harassment of teachers wasn’t enough, even journalists covering the protest were pushed away by the police. This is clear evidence of the lawlessness under the so-called Dravidian Model government.”

“The government should stop advertising so-called ‘good governance’ and instead act swiftly to fulfil its promises to teachers. Otherwise, the BJP will take to the streets alongside the protesting teachers,” he warned.