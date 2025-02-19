BJP to conduct door-to-door campaign on 3rd language’s importance: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai announced on Tuesday that the saffron party will conduct a door-to-door signature campaign to underscore the importance of introducing a third language in Tamil Nadu schools.

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, Annamalai criticised the ruling DMK government for opposing the trilingual policy, pointing out that many private schools in the State, including those run by politicians, offer a third language.

Annamalai cited the example of actor and TVK president Vijay, who runs a CBSE school in Chennai, where Hindi is taught as a third language. He questioned why Vijay and other politicians, who oppose the trilingual policy, have their children studying in schools that offer a third language. “The BJP will not impose Hindi on anyone, but instead, wants to provide students with the option to learn a third language. This would benefit students in the long run, especially in terms of career opportunities. We want to give students the freedom to choose, which would enhance their employability,” he said.

Annamalai also raised questions about the State government’s education policy, pointing out that Tamil Nadu has a high number of private school students. He noted that 56 lakh students study in private schools, compared to 52 lakh students in government schools. The bilingual policy has failed in TN; a high number of private schools is proof, he said.