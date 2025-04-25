BJP tie-up only for polls, no ideological surrender, says AIADMK leader SP Velumani

CHENNAI: A fiery debate erupted in the Assembly on Friday as the principal opposition AIADMK sought to draw a sharp line between its electoral alliances and ideological foundation, particularly in the context of its tie-up with the Centre-ruling BJP.

Opposition Whip and senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani emphatically clarified that his party's alliance with the BJP was purely electoral and bore no reflection on its ideological convictions.

"Our alliance is limited to elections. We fundamentally oppose the Centre's moves to privatise public sector undertakings," he declared, in response to pointed questions from the Treasury benches.

Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, and Information Technology departments, AIADMK MLA G Sendhil Kumar recounted that it was former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who thwarted the UPA government's attempt to privatise shares of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC).

Labour Welfare Minister C V Ganesan countered this claim, stating that the DMK had warned the then Union government led by Manmohan Singh that it would withdraw support for the government if NLC's shares were sold, which ultimately stalled the move.

However, Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar insisted that Jayalalithaa had gone a step further by purchasing the shares through the State government, thereby safeguarding thousands of livelihoods.

Intervening in the debate, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu pressed Velumani on whether the AIADMK supported the BJP's alleged attempt to privatise the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

In reply, Velumani reiterated, "Each party retains its own policy. Electoral alliance does not imply ideological surrender. We will never support the privatisation of public sector entities."