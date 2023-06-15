BJP taunts DMK with ‘rate card’ for jobs barb

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday attacked the DMK government after Senthilbalaji was arrested and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment to accuse Opposition parties of having ‘rate cards’ for different jobs in states they rule.

The BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam accused Balaji of collecting bribes along with his associates during a recruitment drive when he was a minister in the AIADMK government led by then CM Jayalalithaa.

“The minister had collected a large amount of money and then worked out a compromise with some complainants but the Supreme Court held a critical view after another person approached it,” he claimed.

Islam cited CM Stalin’s strong criticism of Balaji when the DMK was in the Opposition at the time. “As Opposition leader, Stalin had also gone after Balaji but compromised when he came to power when Balaji joined the DMK. His arrest is based on evidence and follows the SC’s critical observation about the case involving him,”

Citing Modi’s comments, he said while the BJP is working to safeguard people’s future, State governments of parties like the TMC, Congress, RJD and DMK have rate cards for jobs.