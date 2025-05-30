BJP taps Pawan’s star power to woo Telugu voters in TN

CHENNAI: With Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan stepping up his visits to Tamil Nadu, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is devising a focused outreach strategy to consolidate support among the Telugu-speaking population ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Party sources revealed that the move is part of a larger effort to strengthen the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in the state. BJP leaders believe Kalyan’s popularity among Telugu voters especially in regions like Chennai, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, and parts of western Tamil Nadu could significantly influence electoral outcomes in key constituencies.

Speaking to DT Next, BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy said, “Pawan Kalyan is a popular actor and politician and currently the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Like us and our alliance partner AIADMK, he is determined to unseat the corrupt DMK government and help form an NDA government in Tamil Nadu in 2026.”

“As a charismatic leader, Pawan Kalyan can help us secure the support of the 20% Telugu-speaking voters in the state. He will frequently visit Tamil Nadu and actively campaign for AIADMK-led NDA candidates. His focus will be on the border districts adjacent to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,” he added.

Reddy further revealed that Kalyan will participate in the Lord Muruga devotees’ conference scheduled for June 22 in Madurai.

He also confirmed that top Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including N Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, will visit Tamil Nadu in the coming months to further bolster the NDA campaign.

“Not just Pawan Kalyan — leaders at the national level in the NDA are equally committed to unseating the corrupt DMK government. Along with Pawan, Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and others will work toward ensuring a sweeping victory for our alliance,” Amar Prasad Reddy noted.

A senior BJP functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasised Kalyan’s potential to fill vacuum created by the

state

BJP former president K Annamalai’s absence from Tamil Nadu politics. “AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami is strong in the Kongu region. Among the 20% Telugu-speaking voters, traditionally, around 50% support the BJP. The rest are split among DMK, Vijayakant’s DMDK, and Vaiko’s MDMK. We aim to consolidate this vote bank under the NDA by leveraging Kalyan’s appeal among dominant Telugu-speaking castes like Reddy, Kamma, and Naidu,” the leader said. “He is deeply committed to nationalism, spiritual values, and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. His bond with PM Modi and EPS will help us significantly. He’s a trusted leader and a ‘Raasiyana Thalaivar’ as we call him. He will frequently share the stage with EPS during the campaign,” the leader added. Highly placed sources in the BJP clarified that Kalyan has no plans to expand his Jana Sena Party in Tamil Nadu.

“His objective is not to spread his party’s footprint beyond Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He is here to serve the Telugu community and ensure the BJP and NDA succeed across southern India,” a source said.

BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said, “Pawan Kalyan is a Tamil-speaking Telugu. He enjoys tremendous goodwill across caste and religious lines. His fluency in Tamil and spiritual approach have made him highly respected. With his support, we aim to bring Telugu-speaking population of Tamil Nadu under NDA fold. Alongside EPS and Nagenthran, he will further strengthen the hands of PM Modi.”