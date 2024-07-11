BJP State chief Annamalai an insult to Tamil Nadu politics, flays Congress leader

CHENNAI: Peeved by his remarks against its state president Selvaperunthagai, the Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress party on Thursday lashed out at TN BJP president K Annamalai and cautioned him to be mindful of his criticism of Congress leaders.



In a strongly worded presser held at state Congress headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan Thursday afternoon, senior state Congress leader 'Tiruchy' Velusamy said, "When he (Annamalai) was an IPS officer in Karnataka, did he not proclaim that he was a proud Kannadiga and he would remain a Kannadiga till his death and he would side with the state on Cauvery issue?"

Calling Annamalai an 'insult' to Tamil Nadu Politics, Velusamy said, "You must make public the reason why you quit IPS in Karnataka. If you don't, I will. If Annamalai had not resigned then, he would have been put behind bars."

Cautioning the state BJP president to be mindful of his critique of the Tamil Nadu Congress president, Velusamy said, "Selvaperunthagai is not like you. He was elected MLA from his native by the voters. First, you win a panchayat election and then speak."

"How are you paying rent in lakhs for your house in Chennai? Where did you get this money from? Was it earned legally? What is your connection to politics?" Velusamy questioned.

Arguing that Selvaperunthagai only cited an intelligence report suggesting that at least 261 'convicts' were in BJP, the Congress leader said, "Selvaperunthagai only raised it. Either say yes or no. Everyone knows about the trouble witnessed in the Tamil Nadu BJP after problems arose in spending the election funds."