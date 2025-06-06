BJP slams TN govt over chaos at Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday took a sharp dig at the ruling DMK government over the chaos at the newly built Kilambakkam bus terminus, questioning whether it was constructed merely for optics.

"Was the Kilambakkam bus stand built just for show, Chief Minister?" he asked, citing widespread complaints of inadequate night-time bus services.

"Passengers, including elderly citizens and families, were forced to wait for hours and even stage protests as officials failed to respond," he said, terming it a glaring example of the DMK's administrative failure.

Slamming Chief Minister MK Stalin for prioritising publicity over functionality, he added, "The transport infrastructure, inaugurated with much fanfare and named after his father, seems to be more about image than service. Has the entire transport system collapsed?"

Nainar further urged the government to review night routes, ticketing, and scheduling.