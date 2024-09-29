BJP slams DMK over elevation of Stalin's son Udhayanidhi as Tamil Nadu Dy CM

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday hit out at the DMK over elevation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi as the state’s deputy chief minister, alleging the party's sole focus is on corruption and the progress of the family of its leadership.

The BJP's reaction came after DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, an accused in a money laundering case, was sworn-in as a minister and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu chief minister's son, was designated as the deputy chief minister of the state.

"With this, one thing is very clear that this party is of the family, for the family and by the family. They are a private limited paarivarik (family) company. Therefore, father, then son, then grandson (succeed) and it keeps going on," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, reacting to the development.

He also targeted the Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party and other constituents of the INDIA bloc and alleged that all these parties only care about the family of their leadership.

"The entire INDI alliance is like this (DMK). 'Bharstachar (corruption)' and 'parivaar (family)' are the two pillars of these parties. For them family is first, not the nation," Poonawalla charged.

The BJP spokesperson said that while former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, NCP (SP)'s Sharad Pawar and DMK chief Stalin want their sons and daughters to rise, Samajwadi Party chief late Mulayam Singh Yadav also wanted his son Akhilesh Yadav to rise.

They only care about the rise of their sons and daughters, not the sons and daughters of India, and leading their parties to "sunset", he charged.

"It's only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cares about the sons and daughters of the country," Poonawalla asserted.