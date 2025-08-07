BJP slams DMK over damaged check dam in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday criticised the ruling DMK government for failing to address the damage to a check dam built across the Kollidam river near Alagiripuram in Tiruchy district. In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the check dam, constructed last year at a cost of around Rs 7 crore, has suffered structural issues, leading to the wastage of rainwater that could have been used for irrigation. He pointed to videos of local farmers entering the river in protest, highlighting their frustration as rainwater flows into the sea instead of supporting agriculture.

The BJP leader accused the government of negligence and alleged that the substandard construction has impacted the livelihood of farmers in the region. Nagenthran also raised concerns about paddy bundles getting soaked due to poor maintenance of government storage facilities and crops drying up because of inadequate irrigation canals.

“The government is ignoring the repeated appeals of Tamil Nadu farmers. I urge Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately address the demands of Alagiripuram farmers and expedite the repair and construction of check dams across the state,” he said.

He further called for urgent measures to prevent further agricultural losses and ensure proper water management.