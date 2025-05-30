BJP slams DMK govt over proposed bus fare hike, calls for immediate rollback

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday condemned the ruling DMK government’s proposed hike in bus fares, urging an immediate rollback and accusing the ruling dispensation of adding yet another burden on the already struggling public.

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said, “The DMK government should withdraw its decision to increase bus fares immediately. This move is deeply insensitive to the plight of ordinary citizens.”

Referring to news reports that the government has invited public opinion on the fare revision, he said, “This so-called consultation is nothing more than a political drama. Has the DMK respected public sentiment on any major issue so far?”

The BJP legislative leader criticised the state government’s alleged indifference to people’s hardships, pointing to successive hikes in electricity tariffs, property tax, professional tax, milk prices, and stamp duty.

“Amid this financial pressure, can the people of Tamil Nadu be expected to accept a hike in essential public transport fares?” he questioned.

Nagenthran also took aim at the deteriorating condition of government buses.

“When it rains, water seeps inside. When the wind blows, the roof flies off. They patch up cracks with glue and call it a bus. Is this the standard for which people should pay more?” he asked.

Calling the fare hike a “final attempt to loot the public” before the DMK’s term ends, he added, “The BJP will strongly oppose this anti-people measure. Chief Minister M K Stalin must realise that this unjust move will never be tolerated.”