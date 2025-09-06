BJP slams attack on Dalit leader 'Airport' Moorthy at DGP office

CHENNAI: The state unit of the BJP on Saturday criticised the ruling DMK government over an assault on Puratchi Thamizhagam president 'Airport' Moorthy outside the office of the Director General of Police in Chennai.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, in a statement, questioned the State’s law and order situation. “The attack on Puratchi Tamizhagam president ‘Airport’ Moorthy by VCK members at the DGP office is highly condemnable. Who dared to attack a party leader near a police headquarters of the State capital? Just yesterday, a political party functionary attempted to kill someone inside a town panchayat office, and today another leader has been assaulted at the police headquarters. These incidents show there is no law and order in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He alleged that the involvement of the ruling party’s allies in the incident raised concerns. “If the police are unable to prevent such attacks, it raises doubts whether the DMK government plans to lead the State towards violence. The government should act to restore law and order,” he said.