BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan arrested for leading signature campaign in Chennai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday was arrested for orchestrating a signature campaign in MGR Nagar, according to a Thanthi TV report,

The incident occurred after a heated exchange between the police and BJP supporters.

The campaign, conducted in support of the controversial three-language policy.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit launched its signature campaign in support of the three-language policy of the National Education Policy (NEP).

State president K Annamalai, party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, and other leaders participated in the campaign.

"All senior leaders, district presidents and mandal presidents are taking part in the signature campaign. It is going to be a mass movement. It will change the fortune of the Tamil Nadu people. The three-language policy is carried out in private institutions. Two language policy is forced in the government institutions," Soundararajan told ANI on Wednesday.

The BJP leader questioned why children are denied the opportunity to study another language which will open new job opportunities.

"Why the government children are denied studying another language which will give them ample opportunities for jobs or further studies?.. We want the NEP to be followed so that the same education system is followed in the central board examinations, state board examinations, as well as in the government board examinations...," she said.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

(With inputs from ANI)