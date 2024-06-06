BJP seeks action against video of slaying goat with Annamalai’s photo

CHENNAI: BJP’s state unit on Thursday responded strongly and demanded action after a video went viral in which some men are purportedly seen slaying a goat with a photo of party’s state president K Annamalai.

BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy uploaded the video on X, condemning it.

The state BJP reposted it on its official X handle. “Killing a goat in the middle of the road and shouting against @annamalai_k and celebrating his (LS polls) defeat clearly shows that the political parties are afraid of the growth of @BJP4India in Tamil Nadu, and exposes the lowest level of politics that the opposition political parties can stoop (to),” he said. “Further, it can be heard on the video that small children were made to shout slogans against @annamalai_k. Instigating hate and anger in children is highly condemnable and exposes the opposition’s silly, filthy politics. We expect strict action and arrest of these criminals,” Thirupathy added.