BJP says Stalin’s federalism stand is ‘constitutionally flawed’

CHENNAI: BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman on Friday issued a sharp rebuttal to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s remarks on federalism and the powers of Governors, asserting that the DMK’s stand was “politically motivated” and “constitutionally flawed.”

Ashvathaman said the Chief Minister was “misrepresenting constitutional principles” while claiming to defend State rights. “Before speaking of federalism, please understand a basic constitutional truth: India is not a federal system, it is quasi-federal. In such a structure, the Governor’s authority is a crucial constitutional safeguard,” he said in a statement.

Pointing to the Supreme Court’s advisory jurisdiction, he noted that a full Bench opinion carries “strong persuasive weight.” “But even when the Supreme Court’s Article 143 opinion goes against your stand, you still pretend nothing is your fault,” he said, alleging that the DMK government’s “persistent attempts to sideline the Governor in appointing Vice-Chancellors” were driven by “political interests, not the welfare of Tamil Nadu.”

The BJP leader further alleged that the State had a history of “auctioning Vice-Chancellor posts for money,” and giving the Chief Minister full control “would only ensure this pattern continues.”

“If you truly want to protect Tamil Nadu, then protect it from police excesses, lock-up deaths, the drug mafia, rising crimes against women, cash-for-jobs scams, and state-sponsored human trafficking. Stop wearing the mask of a protector of State rights,” he said.

His statement came in response to Stalin’s post asserting that Tamil Nadu’s fight for “true federalism” and “accountable governance” would continue. The Chief Minister cited Supreme Court observations reaffirming that elected governments must remain in the “driver’s seat” and Governors cannot indefinitely delay Bills or exercise a “pocket veto.”