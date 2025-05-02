BJP raps DMK over Erode double murder, cites serial killings and law and order failure

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Friday lashed out at the ruling DMK government over the brutal murder of an elderly couple in Erode district, accusing it of presiding over a sharp decline in law and order across the state.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran expressed anguish over the latest killing of a couple residing alone in a farm house near Sivagiri and pointed to what he described as a disturbing pattern of unchecked violence in the Kongu belt.

“The series of gruesome murders, including the unresolved triple homicide in Palladam, have instilled fear across Tamil Nadu. The public no longer feels safe under the DMK regime,” he said in a social media post.

Nagenthran warned that the government’s inability to curb violent crimes and bring culprits to justice could lead to a complete erosion of public faith in the state’s policing system.

“I urge Chief Minister M K Stalin to take immediate action and arrest those responsible for this heinous act,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, former IPS officer and former BJP state president K Annamalai criticised the DMK for failing to address a spate of killings targeting isolated families.

“Within a 50-km radius, we’ve witnessed multiple murders—Palladam, Semalaikavundampalayam, and now Sivagiri. Yet not a single arrest has been made. The state police appear paralysed,” he said.

Annamalai reiterated the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe and called the Chief Minister’s response in the Assembly dismissive.

“This is not casual crime. It’s a breakdown of governance,” he said, while offering condolences to the bereaved families.