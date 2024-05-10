BJP raps Cong allies over Pitroda’s talk

CHENNAI: The BJP on Thursday came down heavily on the opposition INDIA bloc alliance for Sam Pitroda’s controversial remarks against Indians.

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said, “It is shocking that the INDI Alliance is raising separatist slogans. INDI Alliance is trying to create riots by using divide and rule policy among Indians by claiming that South Indians are as black as Africans. The BJP strongly condemns this and the fact that DMK, Left parties and VCK leaders have not condemned the Congress party so far, shows that they will tolerate anything for the sake of position and money.” He further asked, when the Dravidians are demeaned, why don’t the Dravidian Model government act.

He further demanded a white paper report on investments through Global Investors Meet held by the DMK government. Comparing the Dravidian heartland with Uttar Pradesh, Narayanan said, “Uttar Pradesh’s GST revenue has outpaced Tamil Nadu for the first time. The reason is that the purchasing capacity and industrial progress of the people of UP has increased. We know how they (DMK men) criticised UP men. But, UP has made progress. But, it is not easy to start a business in TN.”

Commenting on the arrest of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s arrest, the BJP leader said, “Who arrested Shankar for talking about DMK and CM Stalin, didn’t arrest those who shared ill-contents about the Prime Minister and Hinduism.”