BJP questions CM Stalin’s silence on lyricist’s remarks

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran has questioned whether Chief Minister M K Stalin and DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan endorse lyricist Vairamuthu's recent remarks on Lord Ram and the epic Ramayana.

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran referred to the Chief Minister's claim of having provided funds for the construction of a Ram temple and Jagathrakshakan's establishment of an ‘Azhwar Research Centre’ and study of the Kamba Ramayanam.

"Do they support Vairamuthu's comments, made at a book launch organised by the DMK MP, which disparaged Lord Ram revered by millions of Hindus?” he asked.

He criticised the DMK's silence on the issue.

"The party often speaks about religious unity from public platforms. Why has it not issued any condemnation so far? Many DMK functionaries, including Ministers and councillors, are Hindus. Do they not realise that such remarks can offend their own members?" he asked.

The BJP leader alleged that Vairamuthu had misrepresented the Kamba Ramayanam without reading it fully or understanding key terms in the Tamil lexicon.

He urged the lyricist to issue a public apology and called on the State government to act in keeping with its stated commitment to religious harmony.