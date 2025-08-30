BJP questions CM Stalin’s foreign trips, seeks white paper on investments

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday questioned the purpose of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s repeated foreign trips and demanded that the State government release a white paper on investments attracted through these visits.

Extending his greetings to the Chief Minister on his ongoing European trip, Nainar Nagenthran said the BJP welcomed efforts to bring investments to Tamil Nadu but added that people remained unclear about the outcomes of earlier trips.

“Since assuming office, the Chief Minister has travelled abroad several times without releasing a detailed account of investments secured. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mobilised Rs 7.12 lakh crore investments without travelling, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attracted Rs 15 lakh crore during a Davos visit,” he said in a statement.

The BJP leader pointed out that the 2022 Dubai trip led to agreements worth Rs 6,100 crore, but none had been implemented. Similarly, agreements signed during visits to Singapore and Japan had not materialised. “The much-publicised Spanish visit concluded with three agreements, and the 2024 US visit resulted in 19 agreements worth Rs 7,500 crore, but only one project has commenced,” he said.

Nagenthran said foreign trips should not substitute governance. He urged the government to focus on filling vacancies, supporting start-ups, and improving law and order. “Employment for youth will come from strengthening government systems and ensuring transparency, not from repeated foreign visits funded by taxpayers,” he added.