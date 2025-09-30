“BJP playing politics with Karur deaths,” says Thol Thirumavalavan, urges INDIA bloc action

CHENNAI: Calling out the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for attempting to exploit the Karur tragedy for political gain, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said the NDA delegation has hidden political agenda and appealed to the Congress leadership, which heads the INDIA bloc, to intervene immediately. He urged the party to constitute its own fact-finding team to counter the BJP’s delegation probing the stampede during TVK leader and actor Vijay’s roadshow that claimed over 40 lives, including those of children.

“The BJP has blatantly begun its political game. With ulterior motives, it has constituted a so-called fact-finding team to visit Karur. To counter this, the Congress must immediately set up a team comprising MPs from other states and dispatch them to conduct a field study to bring out the truth,” Thiruma said.

He said the BJP’s approach to the Karur tragedy itself raised doubts, citing former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s politically loaded remarks as proof of the party’s hidden agenda.

Meanwhile, he welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meeting with affected families, saying, “A political leader calling on victims to inquire about their wellbeing is good.”

On demands for Vijay’s arrest, the VCK leader dismissed them as unreasonable. “His name is not mentioned in the FIR. If the government or the police establish any role for him in the incident, action will be taken,” he said.

He also hit out at what he described as a systematic campaign against the DMK. “In every incident, a section continues to spew venom against the DMK and its government. This cannot be brushed aside as mere criticism of a ruling party. It is clear that a section is running a premeditated misinformation and hate campaign. The present case is one among them,” he said, referring to the social media campaign against the ruling party in connection with the Karur stampede.

Terming TVK’s move to seek judicial intervention “shocking,” he noted that the court itself did not rush into the matter and is handling it appropriately. He pointed out that the state government had acted without delay, extending medical care to the injured and immediately setting up a commission to probe the circumstances that led to the deadly incident on 27 September.