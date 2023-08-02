BJP orchestrating violence for next LS polls, says CPM

CHENNAI: CPM Tamil Nadu State Secretary Balakrishnan on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is orchestrating communal violence and riots in Manipur, Haryana, and Rajasthan in a bid to mobilise majority community ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



The CPM leader demanded removal of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, as riots which commenced on May 3, are continuing for the past three months.

He said that 150 people have died in the riots and more than 70,000 tribal people are in hiding in the forests fearing for their lives.

He claimed that the real motive behind the present riots in Manipur is to hand over the hills to Ambani and Adani groups.

He also claimed that BJP and Bajrang Dal were behind the communal riots and asked why the Home Minister Amit Shah was in Rameswaram flagging off the political roadshow of K Annamalai instead of attending pressing commitments like Manipur.

He also questioned why Prime Minister was not attending the parliament sessions and not answering questions of the opposition over Manipur issue.

He said that the opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was gaining ground in the country and getting stronger with 26 parties.

To a question on the agitation by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to speed up the Kodanad estate murder cum heist case, he said that the CPI-M was also for speeding up the case and to solve the ‘mysteries’ behind the Kodanad issue.