BJP national leadership will take a call on alliance, says K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said the NDA leadership will take a call on the alliance for 2026 assembly polls.

Without naming any political party, but in an indirect reference to AIADMK, Annamalai said BJP was called an untouchable party, NOTA party and claimed defeat only because of an alliance with BJP.

“My cadres toiled day and night to transform Tamil Nadu as it is now impossible without the BJP in politics. Otherwise, I don’t want to belittle any other party or leader. How will the NDA’s alliance take shape? Who will be its main ally and leader? Who is the Chief Minister candidate? Everything will be decided by our national leaders at the right time,” he said in response to a query on AIADMK calling for an alliance with parties that accept ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami as its Chief Minister candidate.

Claiming that several leaders including TTV Dhinakaran have been journeying in the NDA alliance so far, Annamalai said such allies cannot be snapped as ‘it is not in the DNA of BJP to do opportunistic politics.’