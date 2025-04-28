BJP MLA Vanathi lauds TN govt, CM Stalin uses moment to critique PM Modi

CHENNAI: BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan stated that Tamil Nadu, a model state in maintaining law and order, should not be compared with North Indian states but rather with Scandinavian countries.

Speaking in the Assembly, Vanathi said that Tamil Nadu has historically and traditionally maintained a higher growth rate and should be compared with developed nations, not the northern states. “We should look beyond political and ideological differences. The state should be compared with developed countries instead of North Indian states, which are witnessing growth only in the recent years,” she reiterated.

The Coimbatore (South) MLA made the remarks in response to Minister for Law S Regupathy’s comment that the law and order situation in BJP-ruled northern states is worse. The minister countered Vanathi when she flagged issue related to women safety and rise in crime against women.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House Duraimurugan stated that a woman was gang-raped by a group of 23 men in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and added that even Lord Ram could not prevent the abduction of Sita in the Ramayana. This, he said, indicates that criminal elements exist in every society, but what truly matters is how a government responds and implements effective measures. He said the DMK government under Chief Minister M K Stalin acts swiftly and decisively against criminal elements.

Joining the debate, Chief Minister M K Stalin appreciated the MLA for her remarks encouraging a comparison of TN with developed countries. He used the opportunity to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that everyone is aware of the situation in several BJP-ruled states. However, the PM did not visit the states, he said alluding the terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir and ethnic violence in Manipur.

“Without criticising the lack of security in Kashmir, we have extended full support to the Union Government to counter the Pahalgam terror attack,” he said and asserted that the state government would never allow extremist forces to gain a foothold in the state.

His remarks were in response to Vanathi Srinivasan’s reference to the efforts of special units in preventing youth from being radicalised. She also raised concerns about guest workers from Bangladesh in Coimbatore and Tiruppur, stating that their presence posed certain security challenges.

The Chief Minister further urged BJP legislators to raise the issue of the non-release of funds for the education department, which are crucial for supporting Tamil Nadu's development efforts.