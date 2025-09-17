BJP's strategy for TN assembly polls: Label Vijay's TVK as DMK's B-team to keep anti-incumbency votes intact

CHENNAI: Taking note of actor-politician Vijay’s growing appeal among young voters, the BJP has decided to project his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a “B team” of the ruling DMK to consolidate anti-DMK votes in favour of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in the State.

The decision was taken at the party’s Chintan Baithak (brainstorming session) held on Tuesday in Akkarai, chaired by national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. The meeting focused on election strategy and alliance dynamics ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Senior leaders said the party examined TVK’s rising influence and concluded it should be portrayed as ideologically aligned with the DMK to prevent it from cutting into the opposition’s vote share.

“Leaders agreed that TVK is gaining ground and could become a decisive factor, much like Vijayakant’s party in the mid-2000s. The consensus was to position Vijay’s outfit as part of the DMK ecosystem so its support is drawn mainly from DMK sympathisers, keeping the sizeable anti-DMK votes intact for the AIADMK-BJP front,” a senior BJP functionary told DT Next.

The meeting also resolved to step up campaigns against both the DMK and the TVK, with the central leadership stressing the need to quicken election work, strengthen grassroots activity and prevent division of opposition votes, another leader said.

Annamalai gets stern warning

The session highlighted internal concerns over former state president K Annamalai’s conduct. According to multiple leaders, the national leadership repeated its warning to him over alleged “anti-party” activities and urged him to repair strained ties with colleagues.

Before the meeting, Santhosh visited Annamalai’s residence nearby to convey the high command’s concerns and remind him of organisational discipline. Inside the hall, Annamalai publicly backed the alliance with the AIADMK and praised its general secretary and chief ministerial candidate Edappadi K Palaniswami, striking a conciliatory tone.

Annamalai also announced that BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran will begin a state-wide tour in the first week of October, covering all 234 constituencies with daily public meetings to mobilise cadre and strengthen the party at the grassroots.

“BJP workers will join AIADMK programmes in large numbers. Joint rallies are planned across districts. We are witnessing a strong response to Palaniswami’s campaign, and our combined effort will carry this momentum forward,” Annamalai told the gathering.

Senior leaders, including Nainar Nagenthran, Arvind Menon, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Kushbu Sundar, attended the session, which marked the start of the BJP’s formal campaign preparations.