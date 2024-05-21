BJP man in Coimbatore claims Rs 1.5 crore stolen, lie exposed by thief who says only Rs 18.5 lakh burgled

COIMBATORE: A BJP functionary has landed in trouble for furnishing false information to police on the total value of cash stolen from his house in Coimbatore.

Based on a complaint by Vijayakumar, 45, a local BJP functionary that robbers decamped with Rs 1.5 crore in cash and nine sovereigns of gold jewels by breaking open his house at Sokkampalayam near Annur on 18 May, the Coimbatore rural police formed ten special teams to crack down the case.

After scrutinizing the CCTV images in the locality, the police nabbed E Anbarasan, 33, a native of Thiruvarur district within 24 hours of receiving the complaint. Curiously the case took a twist after the thief confessed to have stolen only 18.5 lakhs, nine sovereigns of gold jewels and 200 grams of silver articles as against the huge claims by the complainant on the stolen valuables.

When police confronted Vijayakumar based on the statement given by the thief, he accepted making a false claim, assuming that police will act fast, only if the valuables lost are high.

“Action will be taken against him under IPC sections 182 and 203 for giving false information. Burglar Anbarasan is a habitual offender and has more than 20 cases pending on him in different police stations across the state. People shouldn’t exaggerate the value of theft as it may mislead the police investigation,” said Superintendent of Police V Badri Narayanan.