BJP looking at packing in more allies, limiting AIADMK’s simple majority chances

CHENNAI: Even after formally ceding the leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu to its senior ally, the AIADMK, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is quietly but purposefully expanding its influence across the State. Senior party leaders confirmed that their ongoing outreach to smaller regional, caste-based, and issue-centric parties is not merely about electoral arithmetic, but a calculated strategy to ensure a larger stake in governance after the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to BJP leaders, the party’s high command, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has endorsed this approach. The underlying objective is to strengthen the BJP’s bargaining power in a potential post-poll scenario, where no single party emerges with a clear majority, as envisaged by the saffron party. By then, the BJP hopes to secure ministerial berths and an equitable role in administration, even if the AIADMK becomes the single largest party. “Our high command is keen on building a broader NDA in Tamil Nadu, not merely for the sake of winning votes but to ensure that the BJP is no longer treated as a fringe ally in a post-election scenario. The days of symbolic participation are over,” a senior BJP leader told DT Next on condition of anonymity.

During his recent visits to Tamil Nadu, BJP’s principal strategist Amit Shah had clearly stated that there will be a coalition government if the NDA were to win. Despite AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) publicly asserting that his party would independently form the government in 2026, the BJP appears unfazed, staying firm in its bid to broaden the alliance and participate meaningfully in any future power-sharing arrangement. Senior BJP leader K Annamalai, addressing reporters in Namakkal on Saturday, cautiously reiterated the party’s demand and dismissed any speculation about friction within the alliance. “There is no controversy in the BJP-AIADMK alliance regarding the idea of coalition governance. Everyone's opinion on coalition government is in the public domain. There is no confusion, no dispute, and no contradiction. We are all united in the single goal of removing the DMK from power,” he said, adding, “Every party works with the aim of coming to power, but, for 2026, the alliance leadership and the chief ministerial candidate have already been announced. That decision suits the political context of the 2026 Assembly elections.”

Veteran BJP leader H Raja echoed this sentiment, while also underlining the alliance dynamics, saying, “The NDA in Tamil Nadu is functioning under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Discussions about strengthening the alliance and about coalition governance will be held between our national leadership and the AIADMK leaders. Whatever decision is taken will be accepted by us.”

State BJP secretary A Ashvathaman reiterated that the party remains committed to the NDA framework, stating, “Amit Shah has clearly stated that the ‘NDA will form the government’ in 2026. We formed as NDA, we fight as NDA, and we will form the government as NDA. It is our responsibility to end the DMK’s misrule. As the second-largest party in the alliance, the BJP is actively leading efforts to strengthen the NDA. This isn’t just politics, it’s a moral imperative.”

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, added, “Though AIADMK leads the alliance, the BJP is also working hard to consolidate the NDA. Our focus is to end the DMK’s disastrous rule and form an ‘NDA government’ that truly serves the people.”

Political observers see the BJP’s moves as a carefully crafted strategy to emerge as the alternative pole in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. “By expanding the NDA’s scope in the State, the BJP is positioning itself as a central player in Tamil Nadu politics. This will give the party leverage in post-poll negotiations, particularly if none crosses the majority mark. EPS is clearly frustrated. The BJP is aiming to win more seats by manipulating seat-sharing talks, limiting AIADMK’s chances of gaining a simple majority. That way, the BJP can enter government as a coalition partner,” said political analyst Priyan Srinivasan.

However, he cautioned that this assertive stance comes with risks. “The AIADMK still commands a strong grassroots presence and loyal voter base. BJP’s aggressive alliance-building may be perceived as overreach by senior AIADMK leaders, potentially reviving old tensions,” Srinivasan said.

Despite murmurs in the AIADMK camp, BJP leaders remain clear that the party’s goal is not to dethrone AIADMK from leadership, but to seek fair representation in any future government. “We respect AIADMK’s seniority in the State. But political realities after the election cannot be ignored. If we are to fight together, we must also govern together,” a senior BJP functionary told this newspaper.